Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) had its price objective increased by TD Securities to C$12.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of RFP stock opened at C$12.74 on Friday. Resolute Forest Products has a 52-week low of C$1.63 and a 52-week high of C$14.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$11.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.65.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Resolute Forest Products will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

