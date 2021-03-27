Restart Energy MWAT Price Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (MWAT)

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 27th. Restart Energy MWAT has a total market cap of $12.10 million and approximately $113,322.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Restart Energy MWAT token can currently be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Restart Energy MWAT has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00021475 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00048100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.80 or 0.00616103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00065169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00022996 BTC.

Restart Energy MWAT Profile

Restart Energy MWAT is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Restart Energy MWAT is restartenergy.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Restart Energy Democracy Platform or RED Platform is a blockchain-based decentralized energy trading platform that makes it possible for energy consumers and producers to Send and Receive Energy Worldwide. The RED MegaWatt (MWAT) Tokens are ERC20 utility tokens that give access to the RED Platform Software and to the RED Franchise. “

Buying and Selling Restart Energy MWAT

