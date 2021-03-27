Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 79.9% from the February 28th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RVLGF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.61. 19,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,964. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68. Revival Gold has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.13.

About Revival Gold

Revival Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and a 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

