Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Short Interest Update

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

OTCMKTS RXLSF remained flat at $$20.95 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64. Rexel has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $20.95.

Get Rexel alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Friday, February 12th.

About Rexel

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products for professional customers in Europe, the United States, Canada, China, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.