Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,328 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.14% of Perficient worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 209.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,131 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Perficient by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $60.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $63.56.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRFT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

