Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 2,306 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.14% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,729,000 after buying an additional 1,184,526 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $12,307,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 670,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,321,000 after purchasing an additional 348,325 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $6,824,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 496,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 238,473 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 43,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $1,006,630.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $1,150,729.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,349 shares in the company, valued at $11,374,197.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 564,746 shares of company stock worth $14,345,907 over the last quarter. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

NYSE ELF opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 142.69 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average is $22.48. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

