Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 543 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of Alamo Group worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALG opened at $153.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.02. Alamo Group Inc. has a one year low of $76.01 and a one year high of $164.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $288.62 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.46%.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.09, for a total value of $39,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $40,564.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,750.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

