Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Takes Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,010,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 305,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,869,000 after purchasing an additional 38,066 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,261,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

In other news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,097,982.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,208.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,536 over the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $126.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $86.30 and a 52 week high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $809.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.41 million. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.