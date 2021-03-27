Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,892 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Airgain were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Airgain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Airgain by 196.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 41,947 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Airgain by 152.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Airgain in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Airgain by 65.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 20,512 shares during the period. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airgain alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on AIRG shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

In other news, CEO Jacob Suen purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.14 per share, with a total value of $46,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thill sold 64,436 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,504,580.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,801.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AIRG opened at $21.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.91 million, a PE ratio of -98.32 and a beta of 1.31. Airgain, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 million. Research analysts forecast that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.