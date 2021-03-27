Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. In the last week, Rio DeFi has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rio DeFi has a total market cap of $27.69 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00058212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.90 or 0.00235896 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.28 or 0.00875035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00049131 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00075095 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00031578 BTC.

About Rio DeFi

Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial. Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io.

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rio DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rio DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

