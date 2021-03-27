River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $18.75 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,758 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.1% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,564,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 28,656 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $93,316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,652,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,052.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 89.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,889.15 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,156.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,172.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

