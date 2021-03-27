RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB) Trading Down 0.5%

RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 402,158 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,234,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

About RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB)

RMG Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

