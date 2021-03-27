Rope Price Hits $64.87 on Major Exchanges ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Rope token can now be purchased for $64.87 or 0.00115891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rope has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Rope has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $13,775.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00058763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.62 or 0.00229791 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.53 or 0.00874576 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00050114 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00075503 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00031394 BTC.

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Rope’s official website is rope.lol.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

