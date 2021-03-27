Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 100.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,576,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,879,000 after acquiring an additional 184,004 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,511,619,000 after buying an additional 1,207,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.22.

ROP stock opened at $410.36 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.59 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $390.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.36.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.