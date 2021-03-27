Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by London & Capital Asset Management Ltd

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,201 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of Sanofi stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $49.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,430,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,979. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.77. The firm has a market cap of $124.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $41.61 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. Sanofi’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

