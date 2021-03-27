Sapience Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Sapience Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RBC shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.57.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $147.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.85. Regal Beloit Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.13 and a fifty-two week high of $159.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $780.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.19 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

