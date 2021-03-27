Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SARTF shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SARTF traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $448.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.75 and a beta of 0.58. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $214.10 and a 1 year high of $550.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $464.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.06.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

