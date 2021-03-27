Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Boosted by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,653,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,395 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 13.1% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $150,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.03. 646,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,372. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.54. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $96.89.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

