Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-6.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.1-7.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.91 billion.Science Applications International also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 6.00-6.25 EPS.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.01. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $67.52 and a 1 year high of $103.95.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAIC. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.89.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.