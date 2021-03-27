SciSparc Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SPRCY) Short Interest Up 733.3% in March

SciSparc Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SPRCY) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 733.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPRCY traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 19,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,935. SciSparc has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

Separately, Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SciSparc in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

SciSparc Company Profile

SciSparc Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include SCI-110, which has completed Phase II a clinical trial for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and Obstructive Sleep Apnea; THX-160, which has completed two preliminary preclinical studies for the treatment of acute and chronic pain; and THX-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy.

