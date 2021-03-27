SelfWealth SMSF Leaders ETF (ASX:SELF) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

SelfWealth SMSF Leaders ETF (ASX:SELF) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Sunday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from SelfWealth SMSF Leaders ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.

