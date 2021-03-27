Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $90.06

Shares of Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 90.06 ($1.18) and traded as low as GBX 69 ($0.90). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 70 ($0.91), with a volume of 156,452 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 78.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 89.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93.

Serabi Gold Company Profile (LON:SRB)

Serabi Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper deposits. Its primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 48,846 hectares; and the Coringa gold project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

