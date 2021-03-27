Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Short Interest Down 74.4% in March

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 74.4% from the February 28th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SRGHY shares. Citigroup cut shares of Shoprite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shoprite from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Shoprite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS SRGHY traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,950. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91. Shoprite has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $11.07.

Shoprite Company Profile

Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and other African countries. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetic, and liquor products; furniture, bedding, loose carpeting, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.

