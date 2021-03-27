Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Expands By 281.4%

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,900 shares, an increase of 281.4% from the February 28th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,514,000 after buying an additional 292,185 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 256.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 99,817 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 98,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 43,022 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $394,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.47. 177,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,948. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

