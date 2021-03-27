Short Interest in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Drops By 96.7%

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the February 28th total of 18,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 174,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BREZ opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BREZ. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $508,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,232,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

