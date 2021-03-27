Short Interest in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Rises By 1,016.7%

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 1,016.7% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:CPAC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.93. 3,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $9.55.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 3.28%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

