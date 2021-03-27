Short Interest in EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Drops By 96.4%

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the February 28th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of EDRVF stock remained flat at $$19.78 during trading on Friday. EDP Renováveis has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.11.

EDRVF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Societe Generale raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group started coverage on EDP Renováveis in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. EDP Renováveis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

EDP Renováveis Company Profile

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

