Short Interest in Ener-Core, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENCR) Decreases By 83.3%

Ener-Core, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENCR) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENCR remained flat at $$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. 9,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,273. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. Ener-Core has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.20.

Get Ener-Core alerts:

About Ener-Core

Ener-Core, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, license, and market its products that are based on Power Oxidizer technologies. The company's Power Oxidizer technology generates industrial levels of usable heat in a pressure vessel using various organic gases as fuel for an oxidation reaction. Its products include Ener-Core PowerStation EC250 and Ener-Core Powerstation KG2-3GEF/PO, which have applications in landfills, distilleries, and various industrial processes.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ener-Core Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ener-Core and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.