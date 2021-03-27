Short Interest in Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Increases By 341.2%

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 341.2% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ESVIF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,542. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71.

ESVIF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.15.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

