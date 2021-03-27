Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Rises By 2,000.0%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3,374.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RFDI stock opened at $65.90 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $67.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.26.

