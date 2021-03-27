Short Interest in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Increases By 596.4%

Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a growth of 596.4% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MILN opened at $39.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day moving average is $37.41. Global X Millennials Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $42.35.

Get Global X Millennials Thematic ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Global X Millennials Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 168,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 35,817 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Change Path LLC raised its holdings in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 59,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Millennials Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Millennials Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.