Short Interest in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Rises By 6,540.0%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, an increase of 6,540.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) by 306.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,265 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 8.62% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

