Short Interest in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Expands By 381.6%

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 381.6% from the February 28th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Gravity stock traded up $5.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.75. 29,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,646. Gravity has a 12 month low of $25.81 and a 12 month high of $239.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.64. The company has a market capitalization of $839.09 million, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of -0.37.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gravity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gravity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gravity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gravity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gravity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

