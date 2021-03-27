Short Interest in Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Increases By 1,403.8%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,000 shares, a growth of 1,403.8% from the February 28th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of GRNQ traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,604,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,597,342. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Greenpro Capital has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $4.15.

In other news, CFO Che Chan Gilbert Loke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,295,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,396,760.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

