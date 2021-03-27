Short Interest in GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) Rises By 6,578.6%

GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, a growth of 6,578.6% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,017,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GulfSlope Energy stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. 1,966,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,805,538. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. GulfSlope Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.06.

GulfSlope Energy Company Profile

GulfSlope Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico federal waters offshore Louisiana in the United States. It has leased 3 federal outer continental shelf blocks and licensed 2.2 million acres of three-dimensional seismic data in its area of concentration.

