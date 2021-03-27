Short Interest in National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Decreases By 100.0%

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 311,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NBGIF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.96. 17,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,121. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. National Bank of Greece has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.10.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of National Bank of Greece from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

National Bank of Greece Company Profile

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Malta, and Egypt. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Special Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

