Short Interest in Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) Drops By 81.6%

Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 81.6% from the February 28th total of 13,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Newater Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.24% of Newater Technology worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEWA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 30,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,994. Newater Technology has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $5.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55.

About Newater Technology

Newater Technology, Inc operates as a wastewater purification treatment company in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on the development, manufacture, and sale of disk tube reverse osmosis and disk tube Nano-filtration membrane filtration products that are used in the treatment, recycling, and discharge of wastewater.

