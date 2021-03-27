Short Interest in Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Declines By 96.6%

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the February 28th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNUP remained flat at $$0.16 during trading on Friday. 87,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,955. Nocopi Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17.

Nocopi Technologies Company Profile

Nocopi Technologies, Inc develops and markets specialty reactive inks for applications in the large educational and toy products; and technologies for document and product authentication. The company offers specialty inks for coloring books, activity kits, play sheets, single use place mats, greeting cards, board games, promotional products, or other paper-based applications; and anti-counterfeiting and anti-diversion technologies and products for various applications in the authentication of documents having intrinsic value, such as merchandise receipts, checks, travellers' checks, gift certificates, and event tickets, as well as product labelling and packaging services.

