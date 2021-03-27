Short Interest in Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Increases By 2,147.7%

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,000 shares, a growth of 2,147.7% from the February 28th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 724,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NRDBY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp stock remained flat at $$9.94 on Friday. 100,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,473. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a yield of 0.54%.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Further Reading: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.