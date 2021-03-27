Short Interest in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Rises By 1,752.3%

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,000 shares, an increase of 1,752.3% from the February 28th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE:JRO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 301,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,117. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.71. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $9.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $92,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

