Short Interest in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Declines By 89.5%

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 89.5% from the February 28th total of 44,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE PRT traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 144,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,507. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $7.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0121 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust owned about 0.16% of PermRock Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 51.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties consist of 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

