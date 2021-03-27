Short Interest in Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Decreases By 92.3%

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PRDSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Prada from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Prada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Prada from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.53.

Shares of Prada stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.67. 176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.63. Prada has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $13.73.

Prada Company Profile

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

