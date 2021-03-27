Short Interest in Speed Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPDC) Decreases By 95.2%

Speed Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPDC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPDC remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Speed Commerce has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.07.

About Speed Commerce

Speed Commerce, Inc provides e-commerce and fulfillment services to retailers and manufacturers in the United States and Canada. It offers Web platform development and hosting, order management, fulfillment, logistics, and contact center services, which provide customers with transaction-based services and information management tools.

