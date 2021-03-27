Short Interest in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Declines By 96.4%

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BANX stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.64. The firm has a market cap of $129.86 million, a P/E ratio of 63.84 and a beta of 0.76. StoneCastle Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in StoneCastle Financial during the third quarter worth $197,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

