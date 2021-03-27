Short Interest in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Expands By 732.0%

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 732.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCV. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 72,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,902. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $6.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

