Short Interest in TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Expands By 900.0%

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TSS stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70. TSS has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 million, a PE ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Get TSS alerts:

TSS Company Profile

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.