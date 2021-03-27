Short Interest in United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Drops By 98.1%

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the February 28th total of 678,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,524,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ULTHF opened at $0.78 on Friday. United Lithium has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $1.46.

Get United Lithium alerts:

About United Lithium

United Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interests in the Harry Lithium project; and the Vapor Lithium project consists of 4,200 hectares located in northern Chile. It also holds an option to acquire an interest in the Barbara Lake property comprising 56 mining claims that covers an area of approximately 2,147 hectares land in the Barbara Lake Area of the Thunder Bay Mining District, Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for United Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.