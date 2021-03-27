Short Interest in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Rises By 1,500.0%

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,585. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $17.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

