Silverarc Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 215,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000. Helix Acquisition comprises 1.4% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $8,532,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $8,529,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,548,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,638,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,658,000.

Get Helix Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HLXA remained flat at $$10.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,852. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04. Helix Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

About Helix Acquisition

Helix Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.