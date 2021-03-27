Silverarc Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,364 United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 10.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 29.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 48,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 371.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

UTHR stock traded up $2.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.21. 243,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,343. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.94. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $88.54 and a 52-week high of $181.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.57.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.